Villagers flee, houses and govt quarters burnt down as violence rocks Manipur’s Ukhrul district

Fearing further escalation, residents belonging to both Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities started abandoning their homes. (Express photo)

The adjacent villages of Litan and Mangkot in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday saw several people abandoning their homes following violent clashes between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, during which 25 houses and four government quarters were burnt down, police said.

According to officials at Litan police station, the damaged structures included two houses belonging to members of the Kuki community, based on a preliminary assessment.

The violence erupted late Sunday night around 11.30 pm at Litan Bazar. Miscreants in large numbers started torching houses, and police said gunshots of automatic rifles were heard, intensifying panic among residents.

Fearing further escalation, residents belonging to both Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities started abandoning their homes. Villagers were seen leaving the area in trucks, private vehicles and on foot, carrying mattresses, household utensils and whatever valuables they could salvage.