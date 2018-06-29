Village transformation plan: Maharashtra govt inks 62 MoUs, 10 letters of intent

The project is being undertaken by establishing MCX (multi commodity exchange) centres. (Files/Representational) The project is being undertaken by establishing MCX (multi commodity exchange) centres. (Files/Representational)

The state government Thursday signed 62 MoUs, 10 letters of intent and launched four schemes to take the ‘1000 village transformation’ plan ahead and give an impetus to the social sector. The public-private partnership is aimed at delivering change in the lives and livelihoods of rural masses. It will empower farmers in particular. For instance, a farmer in drought-hit Vidarbha can access the multi commodity exchange. A network which is being worked out would soon help farmers to access prices of commodities almost six months in advance and accordingly take decisions on crop sowing and management.

The project is being undertaken by establishing MCX (multi commodity exchange) centres.

During a meeting with Azim Premji of Wipro, projects related to water conservation were discussed. Wipro’s initiative to provide legal services for undertrials, especially juveniles who cannot afford lawyers, was appreciated by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

An MoU was signed between the state government and Azim Premji for philanthropic initiatives. They will collaborate for designing, implementing, monitoring and documenting a model programme for providing legal assistance to undertrials on a pilot basis. In prisons, the government will provide work space, data, framework of legal and social experts and the programme will be reviewed in six months.

The MoUs cover sectors like healthcare, education, skill develoment, water conservation, women empowerment, agriculture, sanitation, welfare of PAPs, rural development, e-waste, digitisation, and cooperatives among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App