Village rocked by sexual assault, murder of 4-year-old; accused tries to pin blame on ‘mysterious gangs’

A four-year-old boy from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered by a local resident, police have said.

The incident took place at a time when rumours of “child-abducting” gangs were creating fear in the area, and the accused initially tried to tap into this fear and blame such a gang for the boy’s disappearance, locals said. Later, after questioning by police, the accused, identified as Devendra Bodra, confessed to the crime, investigators said.

According to officials, the boy went missing on the morning of February 24 at around 7 am. His body was found four days later, near a forested area in the village.

His mother said he was sitting outside the house and that she had momentarily gone inside to prepare to leave for her daily market work when he disappeared. She said the accused was nearby at the time.

“While I stepped inside the house for barely 10 minutes to comb my hair, Bodra lured my child away. When I returned, both the man and my son were gone. I had only one child. My husband died a few years ago,” she said.

She said she searched for her son in the village, but could not find him. When villagers asked the accused, he allegedly said he had gone to buy oil and did not know where the child had gone.

After failing to trace the child, the family informed police on February 25. By that time, the accused had allegedly fled to his in-laws’ house. Villagers said he had also left the village and was trying to avoid people.

Police said the accused was arrested on February 27 after the village head alerted them about his return. During questioning, he confessed that he had taken the child towards a nearby hill and forest area and killed him by hitting him on the head with a large stone.

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, Bodra confessed to the crime. According to police sources, Bodra took the child to a forest area roughly one kilometre from the village with the alleged intent of committing sexual assault. When the boy resisted and began to scream, the accused allegedly killed him and hid the body in the bushes.

SDPO Bahaman Tuti said Bodra has a history of committing crimes. “He confessed that he had killed the child while he was resisting. He used a stone to kill the boy and hid him under the bushes in the forest. After the inquiry, he took us to that spot where we found the four-day-old body,” the officer said.

Local residents said that the accused attempted to use the prevailing “child-abductor” rumours to his advantage. “The area was already tense with rumours of children being stolen. He thought he could kill the child, and the blame would fall on these mysterious gangs,” a local said.

Investigations said that Bodra has a history of violence. Just a day before this incident, he had allegedly brutally assaulted his own wife and son. His son is reportedly in critical condition and was taken to a Jamshedpur hospital for advanced treatment.

Following the confession, police recovered the minor’s body on the afternoon of February 27. A post-mortem was conducted the same night, and the remains were handed over to the grieving family for burial. The accused has been taken into custody under relevant sections of the BNS/POCSO Act.