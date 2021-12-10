A lot of us aspire to be like him: a village recalls its fallen son after Coonoor chopper crash

For the small village of Krishnachandrapur in Odisha’s Angul district, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das had always set an example. He was the first from the village to rise to the heights he did, inspiring others to dream bigm, too.

Das, 35, had served in the Indian Air Force since 2006. He leaves behind his wife, toddler and infirm parents.

“He started working at a very young age. All of us looked up to him and waited for him to visit us here in the village where he would share his stories. He was the first from the village to get such a respectable job and he was an inspiration for all of us and will remain one forever. A lot of us aspire to be like him,” says 17-year-old Litu Das, the officer’s neighbour.

His last posting was in Coimbatore. As he was expected to undergo training for two months, which started in November, Das had shifted his wife and one-and-half year-old toddler to his in-laws’ house in Gaya, when he last saw them, his family said.

His parents, who are unwell, were informed about his death on Thursday evening. Within his family, he is remembered as the go-to person to resolve issues. Says Patnaik: “He was extremely positive and made every situation lively.”