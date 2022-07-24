Village pradhan’s husband booked for forcing family out of house; police say probe on

An FIR was lodged against the husband of a village pradhan for allegedly forcibly occupying the house of a Dalit family on Friday in Mehrauli village in Moradabad district’s Kundarki area, police said. “While the accused, Mohammed Abdullah, claims to have bought the house from its owners, the current occupants said they had been living in the house for several years and the latter was trying to lay claim on the property by showing forged documents,” police said.

According to the police, Naresh – who lives in the house with his family – alleged that on Thursday Abdullah and his aides reached his house and started throwing out their belongings. Naresh and his family were not present in the house at the time. “After vacating the house, Abdullah started construction on the land. Meanwhile, local residents alerted the police who reached the spot and stopped the construction,” police said.

“During preliminary inquiry, we learned that the house was built several years ago and the owner of the house had allowed Naresh to stay in it with his family,” they added. CO (Kundarki) Ganesh Kumar said, “We have sought land records of the property from the district administration. Abdullah claims to have purchased the land from its owners, who live in Delhi.”

“After the land owner passed away, his children inherited it. One of his daughters Poonam told the police that several years back her father Prem built the house on the land and allowed Naresh to stay there with his family. Poonam claims that she came to know that Naresh was planning to sell the house and, hence, she sold the house to Abdullah recently,” said a police officer. Following a complaint by Naresh, an FIR was lodged against Abdullah under IPC section 451 (house trespass in order to commit offence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) at Kundarki police station. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

SDM, Kundarki, Raj Bahadur Singh said, “During the inquiry, it was found that the owner of the property had sold a portion of it to Abdullah. Police have lodged a case and an investigation is underway.” ASP , Moradabad, Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “Police have called the complainant several times to record his statement but he is not turning up. The next course of action will be taken after Naresh’s documents are verified.”