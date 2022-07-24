scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Village pradhan’s husband booked for forcing family out of house; police say probe on

According to the police, Naresh – who lives in the house with his family – alleged that on Thursday Abdullah and his aides reached his house and started throwing out their belongings.

Lucknow |
July 24, 2022 2:51:47 am
An FIR was lodged against Abdullah under IPC section 451 (house trespass in order to commit offence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) at Kundarki police station. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

An FIR was lodged against the husband of a village pradhan for allegedly forcibly occupying the house of a Dalit family on Friday in Mehrauli village in Moradabad district’s Kundarki area, police said. “While the accused, Mohammed Abdullah, claims to have bought the house from its owners, the current occupants said they had been living in the house for several years and the latter was trying to lay claim on the property by showing forged documents,” police said.

According to the police, Naresh – who lives in the house with his family – alleged that on Thursday Abdullah and his aides reached his house and started throwing out their belongings. Naresh and his family were not present in the house at the time. “After vacating the house, Abdullah started construction on the land. Meanwhile, local residents alerted the police who reached the spot and stopped the construction,” police said.

“During preliminary inquiry, we learned that the house was built several years ago and the owner of the house had allowed Naresh to stay in it with his family,” they added. CO (Kundarki) Ganesh Kumar said, “We have sought land records of the property from the district administration. Abdullah claims to have purchased the land from its owners, who live in Delhi.”

“After the land owner passed away, his children inherited it. One of his daughters Poonam told the police that several years back her father Prem built the house on the land and allowed Naresh to stay there with his family. Poonam claims that she came to know that Naresh was planning to sell the house and, hence, she sold the house to Abdullah recently,” said a police officer. Following a complaint by Naresh, an FIR was lodged against Abdullah under IPC section 451 (house trespass in order to commit offence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) at Kundarki police station. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

SDM, Kundarki, Raj Bahadur Singh said, “During the inquiry, it was found that the owner of the property had sold a portion of it to Abdullah. Police have lodged a case and an investigation is underway.” ASP , Moradabad, Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “Police have called the complainant several times to record his statement but he is not turning up. The next course of action will be taken after Naresh’s documents are verified.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement