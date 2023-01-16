Village on Chhattisgarh’s northern tip to get first road after India’s Independence

The Chhattisgarh government has begun with road construction work in Pudaang village which will connect it with rest of the state for the first time since India’s Independence. The under-construction road in future will help the 2,200 odd Pudaang tribal people to avail government services like education, health, ration and all government schemes.

The village is situated 140 kms away from Balrampur district and many villagers have still not even visited Balrampur district headquarters as they had to travel via Jharkhand to visit places in Chhattisgarh. Even the election team has to reach here by helicopter.

A government official said, “People here had to face major inconvenience in case of a medical emergency, due to the poor road connectivity of the village. The road will benefit children of the village to get access to colleges.

The Pudang village is surrounded by forests and valleys and its remote location is a challenging task for road construction.

Once a maoist infested region, the village has seen no maoist avtivities for last four years and development work is gradually picking up with four police camps in place to check on Maoist activities.

Without a road villagers travelled to another village Bhutahi to get ration. But after the construction of the road, the district administration will start delivering ration to this village.

Also, farmers of this place have to go to Samari paddy procurement center to sell paddy, but now the proposal to open paddy procurement center here has been sent. The village which had only solar lights will soon get electric poles.

Most of the villagers who are farmers and cattle herders will soon get a Gothan here which is expected to boost the economic activities in the village. Cow dung and Gaumutra (cow urine) procurement would further improve the financial condition of the villagers.