Ludhiana: Village nambardaar booked spreading organ trade rumours on FB

Punjab Police has arrested the nambardaar of Jattpura village in Ludhiana for uploading “fake and objectionable post” on Facebook about human organ trafficking at Rajindra Hospital Patiala. (Representational Image)

Punjab Police has arrested the nambardaar of Jattpura village in Ludhiana for uploading “fake and objectionable post” on Facebook about human organ trafficking at Rajindra Hospital Patiala and spreading rumours about Covid-19 leading to panic amongst citizens. The nambardaar, Mandeep Singh alias Deepa, has also been accused of tarnishing the state government efforts to contain the pandemic, an official spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Deepa has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and that Disaster Management Act in a case registered at Hathur police station.

“Investigation has revealed that Mandeep had uploaded a post on his Facebook Profile ‘Deepa Dhillon Jattpura’ on 24.08.2020 wherein he made disparaging remarks about Rajindra Hospital Patiala and referred to it as being a Centre for human organ trafficking and levelled baseless allegation that they kill people by injections, etc. against the Hospital,” said the spokesperson.

He added: “The accused has admitted that he had uploaded the post in haste in emotion as his uncle (Sarpanch of his Village) had died recently due to Covid.”

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday had directed the DGP to crack down on all rumour mongers and web channels spreading misinformation among the people about the pandemic.

Disclosing further information, the spokesperson said that “mobile phone which was used to upload the post has been confiscated and is being forensically examined to ascertain all facts.”

In a separate case, Jalandhar police registered an FIR against ten persons, including son of an ASI, for partying during night curfew restrictions and for possessing illegal weapons, and against owner of Masala Zone restaurant in Adampur, Jassi Bansal, which has also been sealed, said the spokesperson.

“The accused Karamvir Kaily, a resident of Adampur, who had three FIRs on his name and was now on bail, had thrown a birthday party at the restaurant for his group of 8-10 friends. He also managed to escape from the spot when the police raided,” said the spokesperson.

“Acting on a tip off, a police party had raided the restaurant on intervening night of September 6 and 7 and found 8-10 boys partying. Police managed to arrest two persons from the spot and efforts are on to catch others at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.

“Two arrested have been identified as Ankit Thapa and Jaspal Singh. An FIR under sections of Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Arms Act was registered at Adampur police station on September 7,” the spokesperson added.

“While fleeing Karamvir Kaily dropped an illegal weapon also. He is the son of an ASI posted in 7th Punjab Armed Police (PAP) who is now posted at Shambhu barrier. On the basis of interrogation of arrested persons and CCTV footage, 8 persons have been identified. All 8 persons have been nominated in the case and manhunt is underway to nab them at the earliest,” the spokesperson revealed.

