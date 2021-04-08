Village head contestant booked for influencing voters in Baghpat: Police

A contestant for the village head post has been booked along with his 20 supporters in Baghpat on Wednesday for allegedly influencing voters and flouting Covid protocols, said police.

The arrest was made after two videos went viral on Wednesday purportedly showing Imran and his followers making laddoos by mixing khoya and powdered sugar (bura) with an earthmover and a spade, and then distributing them among villagers, they added.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) and 171-E (punishment for bribery) against Imran and 20 others at Baghpat’s Singhawali police station.

The two videos reportedly show Imran and others mixing khoya and bura and make ladoos. They first eat the laddoos before offering them to the local villagers allegedly to garner support for himself for the upcoming panchayat elections.

“After being informed about the viral video, we checked its authenticity before lodging the FIR against Imran and 20 others whose faces are clearly visible in the two videos. We will soon take action against the accused as they violated all norms to influence voters and also flouted the Covid regulations,” Ravi Ratan, in charge of Singhawali police station, told The Indian Express on the phone.