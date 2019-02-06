Village court allows woman who visited Sabarimala to come home

A village court in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Tuesday allowed a woman who visited the Sabarimala temple to return to her parents-in-law’s house.

Advertising

Kanakadurga had visited Sabarimala on January 2 after the Supreme Court lifted the age bar on the entry of women at the shrine. She returned to her house in Angadippuram town on January 15, but was rejected by her husband and other family members. She also had a scuffle with her mother-in-law, which resulted in assault cases.

Subsequently, Kanakadurga, an employee with state-run civil supplies corporation, has been lodged in a shelter home for women and children. She approached the court seeking a direction to enter her house and live with husband and two children.

On Tuesday, the village court (grama nyayalaya) allowed Kanakadurga to return to the house and restrained her husband Krishnaunni from selling that house.

Regarding her plea seeking custody of the children, the court said it would pronounce its verdict on March 5.

Kanakadurga’s brother Bharath said she would be allowed to stay at their house, but her husband and children would move out a rented premises.

“We want that she apologise for her visit to the temple, violating traditions. Her husband does not want to stay with her. Hence, they have decided to move to a rented house immediately. We would also move an appeal in the district court against the verdict of the village court,” he said.

Sabarimala review pleas in Supreme Court today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will Wednesday take up petitions seeking review of its September 28 verdict last year lifting age restrictions on entry of women to the Sabarimala temple,

The review petitions, totaling 56, will be heard by a five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, four women, including two who entered the shrine recently, moved the court seeking to be impleaded in the review. They are supporting the verdict.

Advertising

Reshma C V, Shanila, Bindu A and Kanakadurga, hailing from Kerala, have filed applications seeking to be heard as intervenors. —ENS