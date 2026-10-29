Bomb-defusing robot to smart glasses: School students win Viksit Bharat Buildathon

A spider-shaped bomb-defusing robot, an instant flask, an urban breathing pole, and affordable bone-conduction smart glasses were among the projects developed by students who emerged as 10 national-level winners at the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025.

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary Wednesday felicitated the 10 winners from various states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

Organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), this hackathon targeted school students from Classes 6 to 12 across the country.

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Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 also entered the Guinness World Records as the ‘largest innovation solution competition’ with 2,87,967 project submissions.