Bhagalpur’s Vikramshila Setu safe, say Bihar officials after ‘false wall’ collapse sparks scare

The district administration in Bihar’s Bhagalpur has sought to allay concerns over the structural safety of the Vikramshila Setu after reports emerged of damage to parts of the bridge — a crucial link across the Ganga connecting north and south Bihar.

The clarification follows widespread speculation after a portion of a “false wall” beneath the bridge reportedly broke by the river stream recently, raising apprehensions about the integrity of the structure.

According to the district administration, a team of engineers from the bridge construction corporation conducted a detailed inspection of the Vikramshila Setu. “No defect has been found in the main structure of the bridge,” said Gyan Chandra Das, Senior Project Engineer, Bhagalpur, adding that the fallen component was not part of the bridge’s structural framework.

Officials explained that the collapsed section was a temporary “false wall” constructed during the bridge’s building phase to reduce water pressure. “Such walls are meant to be dismantled after completion of construction. Some portions remained, and one of these older, weakened sections has now collapsed,” the official said. The administration added that the damaged wall would be removed and any remaining temporary structures would be dismantled promptly.

Engineers involved in the inspection further clarified that the visible damage pertains to an outer protective layer, referred to in engineering terms as “jacketing”, and not to the load-bearing core of the bridge. Based on their structural assessment, they indicated that these outer walls do not require reconstruction.

“In general, such portions tend to deteriorate and fall off over time. The structure is around 25 years old, so this is not unusual and not a matter of concern,” an engineering team member said, adding that monitoring would continue over the coming days.

The administration also confirmed that a detailed, ongoing micro-assessment by senior and chief engineers is underway, with further reviews planned.

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Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vikas Kumar, who visited the site along with a technical team, reiterated that there was no damage to the bridge’s core structure or to pillar number 19, which had been the subject of concern in some reports. “The wall that has fallen is not a permanent part of the bridge,” he said, noting that such auxiliary structures are routinely removed after construction but had remained in this case.

The official, referring to inspections and audits conducted by senior officials and engineering teams, said the administration was in a position to “safely communicate to the public that it is completely safe.”

He added that the district authorities are in touch with the Road Construction Department and the bridge construction corporation to ensure a proper structural audit and to assess whether any repair measures are required.

The Vikramshila Setu, a 4.7-km bridge linking Bhagalpur (NH-80) with Naugachia (NH-31), is a vital transport corridor supporting both local and interstate traffic, including heavy commercial movement towards northeastern states.

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While recent reports had flagged concerns over cracks and damage to protective structures around its pillars, officials have maintained that the bridge remains structurally sound and safe for commuters.

Dismissing media reports and social media posts that suggested structural damage to the bridge’s pillars, the administration termed them “incorrect” and urged the public not to pay heed to rumours.

A spate of bridge collapses in Bihar — often involving both old and under-construction structures — over the last few years has raised persistent concerns over construction quality, maintenance gaps and systemic oversight in the state’s infrastructure projects. The year 2024 alone witnessed 12 bridge collapses within a period of one month, prompting inquiries and action against officials.