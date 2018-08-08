‘Vikramjit fourth martyr from Haryana village since Kargil’

Indian Army (Representational photo) Indian Army (Representational photo)

Lance Naik Vikramjit Singh, 26, who died fighting terrorists in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir Monday, is fourth martyr from Tepla village of Ambala district after the Kargil war. His mortal remains will be brought to his native village Wednesday.

Singh got married in January this year. He is survived by his father Baljinder Singh, mother Kamlesh Kaur, wife Harpreet Kaur, and younger brother Monu Singh. Monu is serving the Army as Sepoy and is posted in Assam.

Vikramjit, who joined the Army five years ago, was serving in 36 Rashtriya Rifles and was posted in Gurez sector.

Ambala Additional Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Shakti Singh, who visited the family Tuesday told The Indian Express that there is someone serving in the Army or other forces from nearly each of the families in the village,.

According to a press release issued by the Ambala administration, Vikramjit Singh’s father Baljinder Singh said Vikramjit wanted to join Army since childhood. Village sarpanch Sumneet Kaur, according to the release, said the martyrdom of Vikramjit had sent waves of grief in the entire village. The village sarpanch claimed that around 200 youths from the village are currently serving in the Army. “During the Kargil war, Major Gurpreet Singh had attained martyrdom and after that two more jawans, Harjinder Singh and Vinod Kumar, had also laid down their lives to safeguard our motherland. And Vikramjit was fourth martyr from village after the Kargil war,” said the village sarpanch.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed sorrow over Vikramjit’s death. In a condolence message, Khattar hailed Vikramjit Singh as a brave soldier who showed indomitable courage while fighting the terrorist and laid down his life to safeguard our motherland.

“The sacrifice made by Vikramjit Singh would not go in vain and he would always be remembered for his courage and bravery”, the Chief Minister said.

