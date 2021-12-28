Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA

Vikram Misri, who was India’s envoy to China for almost three years till early this month, has been named the next deputy national security adviser.

He will succeed Pankaj Saran, former Indian envoy to Russia and Bangladesh, who demits office on December 31.

Misri was in Beijing during one of the most challenging phases in India’s relationship with China, as a border stand-off has been ongoing for more than 19 months.

A 1989-batch IFS officer, Misri will bring in his foreign policy expertise to the post, and will report to National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. The other two deputy NSAs are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar.

Misri, 57, has worked in the Prime Minister’s Office in the past, with three prime ministers — I K Gujral, Manmohan Singh and briefly, Narendra Modi.

A career diplomat, Misri was private secretary to prime minister Manmohan Singh from October 2012 to May 2014. He also served as private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from May 2014 to July 2014.

He was also under secretary in the office of I K Gujral from November 1996 to April 1997, when Gujral was external affairs minister. Later, he became private secretary to Gujral when the latter became prime minister, from April 1997 to March 1998.