Indian High Commissioner to UK Doraiswami is new ambassador to China

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has served in China in the early years of his diplomatic career (X/@HCI_London)

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, has been appointed as the new ambassador to China.

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has served in China in the early years of his diplomatic career. He will succeed current Indian envoy in Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat.

After his in-service training in New Delhi from 1992 to 1993, Doraiswami was posted to the High Commission of India in Hong Kong in May 1994 as Third Secretary. He learnt Chinese, taking an elective diploma in the language at the New Asia Yale-in-China language school of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was posted at the Indian embassy in Beijing in September 1996 where he served for nearly four years.