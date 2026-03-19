Indian High Commissioner to UK Doraiswami is new ambassador to China

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Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, has been appointed as the new ambassador to China.
Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has served in China in the early years of his diplomatic career. He will succeed current Indian envoy in Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat.
After his in-service training in New Delhi from 1992 to 1993, Doraiswami was posted to the High Commission of India in Hong Kong in May 1994 as Third Secretary. He learnt Chinese, taking an elective diploma in the language at the New Asia Yale-in-China language school of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was posted at the Indian embassy in Beijing in September 1996 where he served for nearly four years.
His present appointment to Beijing comes at a time when India and China are repairing their relationship after the border standoff that began in May 2020, and when deployment of troops at the Line of Actual Control remains. The two sides have been engaged in a rapprochement since October 2024, after they agreed on a border pact and followed by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Doraiswami is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, while announcing the appointment.
Doraiswami has served as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh (Oct 2020 to Sept 2022), Indian ambassador to South Korea (April 2015 to July 2018) and Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan (Oct 2014 to April 2015).
He has headed the Americas division, Bangladesh-Myanmar division, SAARC division and started the Indo-Pacific division in the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi.
He was also Private Secretary to two Prime Ministers — PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.
He has also served as Deputy Chief of Protocol, and has been posted as Political counsellor in Permanent Mission of India, New York and Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Prior to joining the Indian government, Doraiswami worked for a year as a journalist. He has a Masters’ Degree in History from the University of Delhi.
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