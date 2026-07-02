India’s first private orbital rocket Vikram 1 eyes ‘Mission Aagaman’ launch by August 4

Vikram 1, India’s first private orbital rocket is ready for its first test flight under ‘Mission Aagaman’. It is scheduled for launch between July 12- August 4, 2026 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

“The vehicle is now fully stacked at India’s historic First Launch Pad (FLP)”, according to a post by Skyroot Aerospace on X. The space tech firm also thanked ISRO and INSPACe for their support in this mission, as the countdown to this new phase in India’s space journey begins.