Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19

Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead, police claim he tried to flee

Vikas Dubey was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Friday morning, when one of the cars in the police convoy overturned. The police allegedly fired at Dubey after he attempted to flee the scene.

By: Express Web Desk | Bhopal, Lucknow, New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 8:41:26 am
vikas dubey, vikas dubey dead, vikas dubey killed, vikas dubey news, vikas dubey gangster, vikas dubey arrested, indian express Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter recently, being apprehended by police personnel after a nearly week-long manhunt, in Ujjain, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was allegedly shot dead Friday morning as he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. While being transported, one of the cars in the police convoy overturned. The police allegedly fired at Dubey after he attempted to flee the scene.

The incident took place between Jhansi and Kanpur, The Indian Express confirmed.

vikas dubey, vikas dubey dead, vikas dubey killed, vikas dubey news, vikas dubey gangster, vikas dubey arrested, indian express The overturned police car (ANI Photo)

Dubey was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday from the Mahakaleshwar temple. He had been on the run since July 3 when police tried to raid his village, Bikru, near Kanpur. Since then, the police have killed five of his close aides, including his personal bodyguard.

During the raid, eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Sub-Inspectors, were killed after coming under heavy fire.

Read | Vikas Dubey’s life of crime spanning 30 years: 62 cases, including 5 of murder

Dubey, a notorious criminal, had around 60 cases against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

