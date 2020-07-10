Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead, police claim he tried to flee

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter recently, being apprehended by police personnel after a nearly week-long manhunt, in Ujjain, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (PTI Photo) Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter recently, being apprehended by police personnel after a nearly week-long manhunt, in Ujjain, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was allegedly shot dead Friday morning as he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. While being transported, one of the cars in the police convoy overturned. The police allegedly fired at Dubey after he attempted to flee the scene.

The incident took place between Jhansi and Kanpur, The Indian Express confirmed.

The overturned police car (ANI Photo) The overturned police car (ANI Photo)

Dubey was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday from the Mahakaleshwar temple. He had been on the run since July 3 when police tried to raid his village, Bikru, near Kanpur. Since then, the police have killed five of his close aides, including his personal bodyguard.

During the raid, eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Sub-Inspectors, were killed after coming under heavy fire.

Dubey, a notorious criminal, had around 60 cases against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

