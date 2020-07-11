Vikas Dubey killing: Trinamool Congress says ‘justice killed’ in UP, CPM calls it ‘cold-blooded murder’ by cops

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (File) TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (File)

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday launched an attack against the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, alleging that justice is the “only thing killed” in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “encounter raj”.

Dubey was killed in an encounter earlier in the day, after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in UP met with an accident at Bhaunti area of Kanpur district.

“It is the job of the courts to deliver justice. It is the job of the police to deliver the accused. Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two. Only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice!” said Moitra in a tweet.

Dubey had allegedly masterminded the ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village, in which eight policemen, who had gone to arrest him, was killed on July 2.

CPM MP Mohammed Salim described it as a “cold blooded murder”.

“The #FakeEncounter is nothing but cold blooded murder by people who are supposed to uphold the law. The killings in police encounters require independent investigation to restore the public’s faith in the police force. #VikasDubey #UPPolice,” said Salim in a tweet.

“The Nazi war criminals at Nuremberg trials too tried to brush off their culpability on their superior officers. The criminal-politican nexus of BJP which was on the verge of getting exposed has now vanished in #VikasDubeyEncounter,” added the CPM leader.

