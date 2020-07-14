Vikas Dubey encounter: SC to hear pleas for court-monitored probe on July 20; UP to file status report

Vikas Dubey was killed on the morning of July 10 in Kanpur. Vikas Dubey was killed on the morning of July 10 in Kanpur.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that it will hear the pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the death of gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates on July 20. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it may consider appointing a committee headed by a former judge to probe the custody death of Dubey, his aides and also the killing of eight Uttar Pradesh policemen by the gangster.

The Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court that it will file a status by July 16.

On Monday, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking direction for constituting a judicial commission headed by a former or sitting judge to probe the case.

On Sunday, the state government formed a single-member commission under a retired high court judge to probe into all the incidents linked to Dubey, beginning from the botched raid at his village on July 3, his arrest and the subsequent deaths of Dubey and his aides in separate police encounters.

On Saturday, the state government had formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe into the rise of Vikas Dubey and his alleged nexus with the police.

Dubey was killed during police encounter in Kanpur on July 10. He was arrested on July 9 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was a prime accused in the killing of eight police personnel who were part of the team that had gone to Bikru village in Kanpur to arrest Dubey in an attempt to murder case on July 2.

