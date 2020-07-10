‘Law has taken its course’: MP Home Minister on Vikas Dubey killing

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Source: ANI) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Source: ANI)

Ruling out the need for a CBI probe into the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was the prime accused in the Kanpur shootout last week, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Friday said “kanoon ne apna kaam kiya hai (law has taken its course)”.

“Afsos aur maatam ki bat un logon ke liye hogi jo kal bol rahe the ki jinda kyo pakad liya aur aaj kah rahe he mar kyo diya. Kai raj dafan ho gaye (it must be a matter of regret and mourning for those who asked yesterday why he was caught alive and are asking today why he was killed. Many secrets were buried),” the senior minister said, referring to the questions raised by the Congress and other parties over events leading to Dubey’s arrest from Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday and his subsequent death earlier in the day.

Mishra said the MP police did their job by arresting and escorting Dubey to the border from where UP police took his custody.

“Congress has a mindset of questioning the armed forces and the police,’’ the BJP leader said, adding: “yesterday it asked why was he caught alive and today questioning why was he killed”.

Targeting former CM Digvijaya Singh, Mishra said the Congress leader was without any work because he is neither invited to political rallies nor does he attend them. Singh had on Thursday alleged that Mishra was behind the “staged surrender” of Dubey in Ujjain. Taking on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said Dubey belonged to his party. “We have posters (to prove his association). His mother (Dubey’s) also said he was with the SP,” Mishra said.

History-sheeter Dubey had been on the run since the night of July 2-3 when eight Uttar Pradesh policemen were killed in a botched raid. He was overpowered by guards of a private security agency on the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple on Thursday morning. He was then taken to the police station, where his identity was established, Indore collector Ashish Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Dubey was shot dead after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody in Kanpur early on Friday morning. Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on his head, was arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. A police team from UP had gone to Madhya Pradesh to bring him to Kanpur.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Dr Anil Kumar said a police team consisting of officials from UP’s Special Task Force (STF) and Kanpur police were bringing Dubey on a transit remand to Kanpur. At around 7.00 am, the vehicle in which Dubey was travelling overturned after it met with an accident in Sachendi area of Kanpur, he said. Taking advantage of the accident, Dubey, police claim, attempted to flee with a service pistol belonging to one of the officers.

On seeing the police team closing in on him, Dubey allegedly opened fire. The policemen tried to make Dubey surrender, but he refused and again shot at the police. Two officers were wounded in the incident, the police said. In retaliation, the police fired at Dubey, injuring him. All three injured persons were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Dubey dead, said Dr Kumar.

