Vikas Dubey Encounter: Probe panel chief visits encounter spot near Shivli

Justice (retired) Shashi Kant Agarwal, who is heading an inquiry commission into the killing of eight policemen and the subsequent alleged encounters of accused gangster Vikas Dubey and his henchmen, on Sunday visited the spot of the ambush at Bikru village in Kanpur.

He also visited the spot where Vikas Dubey’s maternal uncle, Prem Prakash, and aide Atul Dubey were killed in an alleged police encounter. The spot is around two kilometres from Bikru village.

“After meeting the residents of the area at the encounter spot, Justice Agarwal visited Shivli police station here he check some of the documents linked to the slain gangster,” said Circle Officer (Bilhor) Santosh Singh.

This was not the first visit of the probe panel chief. Last week, he had visited Bikru.

On July 12, the state government had formed the single-member committee to probe all the incidents beginning with the botched raid on the night of July 2 that left eight policemen dead and the July 10 killing of Dubey by police in an alleged encounter while he was being brought from Ujjain where he had been arrested a day ago. The retired High Court judge is also looking into all the six alleged encounters that followed the killing of the eight policemen.

While Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey were killed in Kanpur on July 3, hours after the ambush, Amar Dubey was gunned down in Hamirpur on July 8. A day later, Ranveer was killed in Etawah and on the same day Kartikey, who was being brought from Faridabad in Haryana on transit remand, was killed near Kanpur.

The committee, which is headquartered in Kanpur, has been asked by the state government to wrap up its inquiry in two months.

