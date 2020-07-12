UP govt forms panel to probe Kanpur shootout, Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Vikas Dubey was arrested after a six-day hunt in Ujjain on Thursday. He was shot dead on Friday. (ANI) Vikas Dubey was arrested after a six-day hunt in Ujjain on Thursday. He was shot dead on Friday. (ANI)

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate gangster Vikas Dubey’s rise and the cases against him, including all the actions taken against him till date, a single-member committee was formed on Sunday to inquire into the Kanpur shootout that took place on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 and the encounters that followed including that of July 10 in which Dubey was killed.

“The incident of July 2-3 and July 10 conducted by Vikas Dubey and his associates, and all the encounters between the given dates in an issue of public importance and thus there should be an inquiry in the same. This is why, in a notification issued under the section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952, the state government has decided to form a single member Inquiry Commission headed by Retired Judge Shashi Kant Agarwal. The commission will have its headquarter in Kanpur,” read a statement issued by the state information department.

“On the adjoining night of July 2 and 3, Vikas Dubey and his associates conducted an incident in which eight police personnel were killed and others were injured. There would be a detailed inquiry in the incident. The commission will also do an inquiry into the July 10 encounter between police and Vikas Dubey. Along with that, the commission will investigate every single encounter between police and those connected with the case, between July 3 and July 10,” it added.

Other than Dubey, who was killed in the July 10 encounter, five of those named in the FIR registered in connection to the killing of eight policemen, have also been shot dead in police encounters.

The commission will also inquire in detail the durabhisandhi (connection for a wrong purpose) between Dubey, his associates and the police and people from other departments. It will look into other aspects of the case, will inquire other points given by the state government time to time, and also suggest ways to prevent repetition of similar incidents in future.

The commission has to finish the inquiry in two months from now and any changes in the time limit would be intimated by a government order.

The SIT formed earlier on Saturday will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, while Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and DIG Ravindra Gaud will be part of it. The team has been directed to submit its report by July 31.

