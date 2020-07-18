Rise of Vikas Dubey: SIT probe to focus on nine areas — from ‘police lapses’ to ‘collusion’

As part of the investigation, the SIT will check if Dubey occupied government and private land, and if it was facilitated by officers. If so, it has to identify those guilty. As part of the investigation, the SIT will check if Dubey occupied government and private land, and if it was facilitated by officers. If so, it has to identify those guilty.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to conduct inquiries into the rise of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter last week, will probe nine aspects of his criminal career, including cases against him, the source of his wealth and alleged nexus with the police, the government has said.

The team led by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, and comprising Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and DIG Ravindra Gaud, will look into the action taken in the cases against Dubey, and if it was enough to give the gangster and his associates deserved punishment.

The SIT has invited people to provide information about the gangster, and has given the address, phone number and email id where it can be contacted. People can also visit the SIT office on the fourth floor of Bapu Bhavan here between July 20 and 24 to get their submissions recorded.

Bhoosreddy and his team will also look into the steps taken by authorities to cancel Dubey’s bail, and try to find out why no process was initiated to cancel the gangster’s bail in the case with FIR number 65/2020.

The SIT has to find out the number of public complaints against Dubey, and determine the action taken by the Station Officer of Chaubeypur and other district officials on the basis of their finds. Dubey and his aides gunned down eight policemen in Bikru village in Chaubeypur earlier this month.

The SIT will also check if action was taken against Dubey and his associates under the Gangsters’ Act, the Goonda Act and the National Security Act, and find out what lapses might have occurred at different levels.

The investigators will also scrutinise the call detail records (CDR) of the gangster and his associates to find out which police personnel were in touch with them. If any proof of collusion is discovered, the SIT will recommend action against the errant policemen.

The investigators have been asked to find out if the police party that entered Bikru on July 2 night had information about the weapons possessed by the criminals. They will also check if there was any negligence in collecting information about the weapons, and identify the police personnel responsible for it.

The SIT will determine if weapon licenses were issued to the criminals, and if so, how they received the documents despite being accused in so many cases. If the documents were granted, the SIT has to find out which officials issued them, and how the licenses remained with the gangsters.

The team will examine the illegal wealth acquired by Dubey, including land, business deals and other economic transactions. The three officials have been tasked with finding possible police negligence that might have helped the gangster increase his wealth by illegal means.

As part of the investigation, the SIT will check if Dubey occupied government and private land, and if it was facilitated by officers. If so, it has to identify those guilty. The investigators have to also identify the officials responsible for putting an end to any encroachment, and determine if they did their work.

The government has asked the SIT to advise if the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department are required to investigate the properties and sources of income of Dubey, his associates, and policemen suspected to have aided him.

