Brahmins should not be made to feel terrorised, Mayawati tells UP govt

Mayawati Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday asked the Yogi Adityanath government not to do anything that would make Brahmins feel scared, terrorised or insecure.

Gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen during a raid at his home on July 3, was a Brahmin. Five of his associates who have been killed in as many encounters also belonged to the community.

Mayawati tweeted, “It is the belief of BSP that an entire community should not be harassed or questioned for the crime of one wrong person. Thus, in Kanpur police killing case, while fear in the community over crimes of Vikas Dubey and his men should be removed, at the same time, UP Government should not do politics in the name of the Vikas Dubey incident and instead take action as per strong facts and establish public trust.”

She added, “The government should not do anything that will make the ‘Brahmin Samaj’ here feel scared, terrorised and insecure.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada offered his help to the “community” in time of need.

Prasada, undertaking the “Brahm Chetna Samwad” campaign in UP, claimed members of his community were being made to roam from one place to another for justice. He alleged the environment being created indicated that the intention of the BJP government towards his community was not right.

In response, the ruling BJP accused the Congress and the BSP of trying to divide the society in the wake of Dubey’s killing out of their greed for power.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.