Vikas Dubey, accused of killing 8 policemen in Kanpur, arrested in MP’s Ujjain

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the killing of eight police officers in Kanpur, was arrested from the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning.

Confirming Dubey’s arrest, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the Madhya Pradesh Police were looking for him and have now alerted their UP counterparts. He also said that two aides were also taken into custody with Dubey. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and congratulated the local police on Twitter.

The circumstances leading to the arrest are not entirely clear but the police have denied that the gangster had surrendered. Dubey had apparently taken a ticket for entry to the temple. It’s not clear how and when he reached the Ujjain.

Vikas Dubey — who faces about 60 criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder — was last spotted in Haryana’s Faridabad and carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh

Two aides of Vikas Dubey were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh this morning. Ranveer alias Bauva Dubey, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, was gunned down in Etawah district. The UP’s Special Task Force (STF) killed Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikey in Kanpur while he was trying to escape from police custody after allegedly snatching pistol from a policeman. Two constables also got injured in the firing.

Six other men — including four associates of Vikas Dubey’s — and two female relatives of the gangster’s associates, were arrested in three separate operations in Kanpur and Faridabad, Haryana on Wednesday morning.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

Kanpur Police arrested the former station officer of Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, and Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Sharma on charges of conspiracy. There is evidence that Tiwari and Sharma had tipped off Vikas Dubey about the police raid in his village, Kanpur senior superintendent of police, Dinesh Kumar P, said.

Hours after the Bikru village killings, police had gunned down Vikas Dubey’s maternal uncle Prem Prakash Pandey, and his associate Atul Dubey. Both these men were named in the FIR.

