‘Vikas Dubey amar rahe’: Gangster’s FB fan pages under lens

Vikas Dubey may have been dead for more than five months now but the gangster’s “fan” presence on social media seems to have taken a life of its own.

The police are probing multiple Facebook groups and fan pages that have popped up in Dubey’s name. The gangster was responsible for several killings, including that of eight policemen in Kanpur in July. He was later killed in a purported encounter.

Some of the Facebook pages glorify automatic weapons, eulogise the gangster and even solicit contract killings. These groups are also replete with sensitive and objectionable posts. One of them announces: “Vikas Dubey amar rahe” (Long live Vikas Dubey).

Concerned, the Kanpur Police has asked its surveillance team and cyber cell to collect more details and take action against creators of these pages. A senior police officer said if needed, Facebook’s help could also be sought.

Kanpur (rural) SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said: “These pages caught our attention when our surveillance team found them active… An inquiry is on. We have checked that the content is highly sensitive. Legal action will be taken. We will also send a letter to Facebook asking them to block these pages, but first we have to finish our own investigation,” he said.

‘Vikas Dubey Fan Club (Official)’ in its bio section underlines that the FB profile is dedicated to “Honourable Vikas Dubey ji”. The group has 9,700 members. Another public group, ‘Vikas Dubey Genster (sic)’, has 1,200 members and has photos of people posing with automatic arms and openly asking for murder contracts. Similarly, ‘Brahmin Shiromani Pt Vikas Dubey’ has 2,500 members with 180 posts in the last 28 days.

