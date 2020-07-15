Vikas Dubey ‘aides’ taken to Kanpur by flight

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

TWO ALLEGED aides of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, who were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Thane last week in connection with the July 3 Kanpur shootout that left eight Uttar Pradesh policemen dead, were flown to Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday afternoon.

An officer from Maharashtra ATS said, “The two accused were taken by flight by the UP police on Tuesday afternoon. They should reach Kanpur by early evening.” An ATS team had gone along with the UP police team to the airport where the flight was scheduled at 1.55 pm. The two gangsters Arvind Trivedi alias Guddan and Sushilkumar Tiwari alias Sonu, who are currently on transit remand will be produced before a local court in UP to get their police custody, an officer said.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Maharashtra police had arrested Trivedi and Tiwari on July 11 from Thane. They had been hiding at the residence of Trivedi’s relative in Thane.

Soon after the news of the arrest appeared in the media, the Kanpur police had stated that neither of them were wanted in connection with the Kanpur shootout. However, after the two accused were sent to judicial custody by a local court, a team from Kanpur police reached Mumbai and sought their transit remand.

The remand application mentioned that Trivedi was a wanted accused in the case and the police also wanted to interrogate Tiwari. Following this, the court granted them transit remand of the two accused.

