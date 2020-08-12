Vikas Dubey aide held in UP, cops say he hurled bombs during ambush on police

Police said Bal Govind, against whom Rs 50,000 was announced, was hiding in disguise in Chitrakoot. (Fle)

An aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force in Chitrakoot on Tuesday.

Bal Govind Dubey alias Lallu, (36) is the 23rd person to be arrested in connection with the July 2 ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village, in which eight policemen were killed.

Police said Bal Govind, against whom Rs 50,000 was announced, was hiding in disguise in Chitrakoot.

Police claimed that Bal Govind had thrown bombs on the police team that went to Bikru village on the night of July 2 to arrest Vikas Dubey in an attempt to murder case that was filed by one Rahul Tiwari, a resident of Jaddepur Ghasa village in Kanpur.

During questioning, the accused identified himself as Bal Govind and a resident of Bikru village, said Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Vishal Vikram Singh.

Bal Govind told police that his brother-in-law Vineet Shukla, a native of Mohini Nawad village in Kanpur district, had a land dispute with Rahul Tiwari.

“Bal Govind told us that the suspended SHO of Chaubeypur police station, Vinay Tiwari, brought Rahul to his house on July 2 to resolve the issue of the sale of buffaloes. Vikas Dubey snatched the SHO’s cellphone and asked him to sit quietly. Vikas and others then thrashed Rahul and later asked the SHO to take him to the police station,” said a police officer. Following this, Rahul filed a police complaint against Vikas and others for attempt to murder.

Bal Govind told police that around 11 pm the same day, he was asked to reach Vikas Dubey’s house at Bikru.

“Around 50-60 people, armed with weapons, were at Vikas’s house. Bal Govind said he was given bombs to throw at the police team. He said they laid in wait on the terrace,” the officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.