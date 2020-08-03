Vikas Dubey aide arrested over police ambush case

Dubey was shot dead on July 10 by police, who claim that he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city. (File) Dubey was shot dead on July 10 by police, who claim that he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city. (File)

A joint team of the UP Special Task Force (STF) and Kanpur Nagar police Sunday arrested Ram Singh alias Chhote Lal Yadav, an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in connection with the deadly ambush on a police team in Bikru village.

According to police officers, Yadav (35) was named in the FIR registered for murder, attempt to murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and under the Criminal Law Amendment Act in connection with the incident and there was a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him.

Eight policemen, including a DSP, were killed in the attack.

“The accused was named in the FIR and was directly involved in the attack on the police team. He had a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. With him, we have arrested 20 people in connection with the case so far. Six others have been killed in encounters since July 3 this year,” said Kanpur Nagar SP Rural, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

“Yadav has a licensed double-barreled gun which we are trying to find,” said Srivastava, adding that Yadav was a close associate of Dubey, the main accused in the case pertaining to the attack on the police team.

Dubey was killed in a police encounter on July 11, a day after he was arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Police have said Dubey fired at them from a weapon he snatched from an officer after the vehicle in which he was being taken to Kanpur overturned on the highway.

