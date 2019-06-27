Toggle Menu
Haryana Congress leader’s murder shameful and sad, says Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/vikas-chaudhary-haryana-congress-spokesperson-murder-faridabad-rahul-gandhi-condemns-5802772/

Haryana Congress leader’s murder shameful and sad, says Rahul Gandhi

According to the eyewitnesses, Chaudhary was shot at by two persons when he was in his car. At least four bullet markings could be seen on his car's windshield.

rahul gandhi, vikas chaudhary murder, vikas chaudhary, haryana congress spokesperson murder, haryana congress, congress, haryana congress leader murder, india news, Indian Express
Vikas Chaudhary succumbed to injuries on the spot. (File)

Hours after Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad, party president Rahul Gandhi condemned the leader’s killing and blamed the state’s ‘deteriorating law and order’ for it.

“The murder of Faridabad Congress spokesperson is shameful and sad. This is a mirror of the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. May god bless his soul and give his family the strength to cope with this loss,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Chaudhary was on his way to the gym, where he worked out daily, when the incident took place, as per the police. “It seems that the assailants were following him in a car to the gym. As soon as he reached and started getting off, they opened fire and fled the spot,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“It seems to be a matter of personal enmity since the accused were following him from before. The entire incident has been captured by CCTV cameras. The matter is being investigated,” he added.

According to the eyewitnesses, Chaudhary was shot at by two persons when he was in his car. At least four bullet markings could be seen on his car’s windshield.

Chaudhary succumbed to injuries on the spot, the police said, adding that the body had been sent for postmortem.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Noida: Wanted gangster nabbed after gunfight with police
2 Branding on wheels: Freight trains to display ads for first time
3 Mamata Banerjee’s appeal for Left, Congress, TMC to join hands ‘meaningless’: Sudhakar Reddy