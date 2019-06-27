Haryana Congress leader’s murder shameful and sad, says Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad, party president Rahul Gandhi condemned the leader’s killing and blamed the state’s ‘deteriorating law and order’ for it.

“The murder of Faridabad Congress spokesperson is shameful and sad. This is a mirror of the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. May god bless his soul and give his family the strength to cope with this loss,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

फरीदाबाद में कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और नेता विकास चौधरी की हत्या एक निन्दनीय, शर्मनाक और दुखद घटना है। यह हरियाणा मे बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था का आईना है। प्रभु श्री चौधरी की आत्मा को शांति और परिवार को ये आघात सहने की शक्ति दे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2019

Chaudhary was on his way to the gym, where he worked out daily, when the incident took place, as per the police. “It seems that the assailants were following him in a car to the gym. As soon as he reached and started getting off, they opened fire and fled the spot,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“It seems to be a matter of personal enmity since the accused were following him from before. The entire incident has been captured by CCTV cameras. The matter is being investigated,” he added.

According to the eyewitnesses, Chaudhary was shot at by two persons when he was in his car. At least four bullet markings could be seen on his car’s windshield.

Chaudhary succumbed to injuries on the spot, the police said, adding that the body had been sent for postmortem.