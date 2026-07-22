Sacked CJP representative Vijeta Dahiya on how Abhijeet Dipke fired him

Reported by Srirupa Goswami

“I thought they might ask me how I was doing after the viral, controversial videos, but I was told, ‘Vijeta, please don’t come.” This is what former Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya told The Indian Express after being removed from the organisation by its leadership on Tuesday.

The party announced his dismissal in a statement on X, saying it “strongly condemn[s] the deeply insensitive actions” of Dahiya and distancing itself from his conduct, which it said did not reflect the CJP’s principles.

We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026

Dahiya’s ouster came after multiple videos circulated online allegedly showing him away from Monday’s “Sansad Chalo” march, followed by clips of him eating a burger near a Delhi Metro station while police action unfolded against protesters elsewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘼𝘽𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙆 𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙃 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙐𝙃𝘼𝙉🔱 (@chauhan_saab_7773) The controversy intensified after Dahiya posted a video defending himself while eating the burger, saying, “Why did I eat a burger?” and “I was very hungry, and when you eat something good, your mind feels good.” He also argued that critics were ignoring the exhaustion of protesters, adding, “What people don’t see is that I haven’t slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijeta Dahiya (@vijetadahiya1)

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Dahiya also revisited his recent remarks on spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, which had sparked criticism within sections of the movement.

He spoke at length about his differences with the CJP leadership, recounted his final conversation with founder Abhijeet Dipke before he was dismissed, and responded to allegations that his actions shifted attention away from the movement’s demands for examination reforms.

Dahiya also addressed criticism over his viral dance videos, rejected suggestions that his conduct had undermined the campaign, and shared a message for the current leadership.

When asked whether he would return if invited back, Dahiya replied, “Of course I am with the cause, and I am anyway part of the team, just that I am no longer a formal member.”