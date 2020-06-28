Vijayvargiya trying to derail Chouhan govt, says senior BJP leader in MP

Kailash Vijayvargiya (File) Kailash Vijayvargiya (File)

Senior BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat on Saturday blamed party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for the BJP government’s defeat in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections and alleged that he was again trying to derail the three-month-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The BJP had secured 109 seats while the Congress won 114 seats in the last Assembly elections. Shekhawat, the former chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Bank, had lost from Badnawar seat in Dhar district which is among the 24 constituencies where bypolls are due.

“He had propped up 10 to 12 rebel (BJP) candidates in Malwa region who cut into official candidates’ votes which was the main reason for the party’s defeat in 2018. Vijayvargia funded the rebels. He is over-ambitious and wants to become the chief minister,” Shekhawat told The Indian Express. He said he had brought Vijayvargiya into politics but the latter pushed him out.

The trigger for the former MLA’s outburst was the reentry of Rajesh Agarwal—who was suspended by the BJP after he stood as an Independent candidate from Badnawar and got more than 30,000 votes in the 2018 poll—into the party fold.

Vijayvargiya could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Shekhawat said Vijayvargiya was in-charge of 35 seats in 2018 and ensured the party got lesser seats to unseat Chouhan, who had occupied the CM’s chair for more than 13 successive years. Accusing Vijayvargiya of making money through corrupt deeds, Shekhawat alleged that he stashed money in the party’s helicopters and funded rebels.

The veteran spoke to state party president V D Sharma to air his grievance and complained that he was making another attempt to destabilise the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. He said if action is not taken against Vijayvargiya, he will approach party president J P Nadda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd