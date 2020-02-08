Vijayvargiya, other BJP leaders detained during pro-CAA rally, released

The party claimed it had informed the police about its rally. (File photo) The party claimed it had informed the police about its rally. (File photo)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior party leaders Mukul Roy and Joy Prakash Majumder were taken into preventive custody by Kolkata Police during the start of a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city on Friday. According to police, the rally was being held without permission. Police later released those detained.

The party claimed it had informed the police about its rally. As the party’s leaders and workers tried to take out the rally from Tollygunge Phari to Hazra Crossing, a scuffle broke out between them and policemen, who later detained the party leaders.

“In West Bengal, permissions are given to hold rallies against CAA, but not in support of the new citizenship law when the entire country is supporting it. In Mamata Banerjee government’s autocratic rule, police are not allowing a peaceful and democratic rally. However, the BJP cannot be intimidated,” said Vijayvargiya.

Police said they took the three with other workers into custody as the party was organising a rally without permission. BJP leader Mukul Roy said in a tweet, “@mamataofficial devi, you have shown your true face and faith in democracy by arresting me and Shri @KailashOnline ji before taking part in rally in support of CAA. Kolkata police is taking us to police headquarter. #CAAJanJagran.”

