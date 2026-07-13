‘Run, run, run’: After Vijay’s theatre in Karur, DMK’s E V Velu returns to explain Singapore trip

Former minister, who has to appear before investigators to explain alleged irregularities in road projects, defends foreign trip amid probe.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
3 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 11:55 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay arrives at Karur Collectorate as part of his first official visit to Karur after he took up the reins as Chief Minister, in Karur. (PTI Photo)Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay arrives at Karur Collectorate as part of his first official visit to Karur after he took up the reins as Chief Minister, in Karur. (PTI Photo)
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When former DMK minister E V Velu emerged from the arrival terminal at Chennai airport on Sunday, the scene resembled that of a veteran politician returning from a successful campaign rather than a man eager to explain a medical trip. Supporters surrounded him almost immediately, shawls appeared before questions did, someone pressed a book into his hands, while others reached for his feet in reverence. He acknowledged them patiently, smiling briefly, as he continued walking, before finally stopping before television cameras.

Then came an unusual political performance: One by one, Velu held up medical records, naming doctors doctors and identifying hospitals.

At Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, a Tamil doctor, Dr Jayaram Lingamanaicker, had overseen his cardiac treatment since 2016, he said. He also listed previous visits in 2023 to treat allergies, conduct neurological examinations and cardiac evaluations.

“I was neither running away nor hiding,” the former minister said repeatedly, insisting that he had informed investigators of his travel plans and remained prepared to appear before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) after July 12. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in state road projects during the previous DMK government.

The Vijay attack

The unusual detail of the explanation reflected the charged political moment in which it was delivered. Just two days earlier, at Karur, Chief Minister Vijay had transformed a corruption attack into political theatre.

Without naming anyone at first, he acted on the stage as if he were running, taking quick steps while chanting, “Odu… odu… odu… (Run… run… run…),” before declaring that one important person was “running” because “the hunter is coming”.

Then came the line that instantly became the day’s political catchphrase: “Now the moment I say ‘abroad,’ don’t think I’m talking about Stalin sir,” Vijay said. “I’ve always had a special affection for Stalin sir. It’s not him. I’m talking about the other gentleman… the one who went to Singapore for a medical check-up.”

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This turned the allegation into a visual image that circulated far beyond the meeting itself and set the political conversation for the next two days.

By Sunday, Velu was forced to respond. He explained that he had applied for a Singapore visa on June 15, received it on June 17 and initially planned to travel on June 25. Before leaving, he said, investigators searched his residence, during which he informed them of his travel plans and postponed his departure by a day. When the DVAC later summoned him, he sought additional time and informed the agency he would appear after July 12. “There is no question of my running away or hiding,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that his position as the DMK’s Assembly whip should make him a target.

Inside TVK circles, there has long been talk that investigations into alleged corruption during the previous regime would intensify after the change in government. That expectation has fuelled persistent political speculation about who may face scrutiny next.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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