‘Run, run, run’: After Vijay’s theatre in Karur, DMK’s E V Velu returns to explain Singapore trip

When former DMK minister E V Velu emerged from the arrival terminal at Chennai airport on Sunday, the scene resembled that of a veteran politician returning from a successful campaign rather than a man eager to explain a medical trip. Supporters surrounded him almost immediately, shawls appeared before questions did, someone pressed a book into his hands, while others reached for his feet in reverence. He acknowledged them patiently, smiling briefly, as he continued walking, before finally stopping before television cameras.

Then came an unusual political performance: One by one, Velu held up medical records, naming doctors doctors and identifying hospitals.

At Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, a Tamil doctor, Dr Jayaram Lingamanaicker, had overseen his cardiac treatment since 2016, he said. He also listed previous visits in 2023 to treat allergies, conduct neurological examinations and cardiac evaluations.

“I was neither running away nor hiding,” the former minister said repeatedly, insisting that he had informed investigators of his travel plans and remained prepared to appear before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) after July 12. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in state road projects during the previous DMK government.

The Vijay attack

The unusual detail of the explanation reflected the charged political moment in which it was delivered. Just two days earlier, at Karur, Chief Minister Vijay had transformed a corruption attack into political theatre.

Without naming anyone at first, he acted on the stage as if he were running, taking quick steps while chanting, “Odu… odu… odu… (Run… run… run…),” before declaring that one important person was “running” because “the hunter is coming”.

Then came the line that instantly became the day’s political catchphrase: “Now the moment I say ‘abroad,’ don’t think I’m talking about Stalin sir,” Vijay said. “I’ve always had a special affection for Stalin sir. It’s not him. I’m talking about the other gentleman… the one who went to Singapore for a medical check-up.”

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This turned the allegation into a visual image that circulated far beyond the meeting itself and set the political conversation for the next two days.

By Sunday, Velu was forced to respond. He explained that he had applied for a Singapore visa on June 15, received it on June 17 and initially planned to travel on June 25. Before leaving, he said, investigators searched his residence, during which he informed them of his travel plans and postponed his departure by a day. When the DVAC later summoned him, he sought additional time and informed the agency he would appear after July 12. “There is no question of my running away or hiding,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that his position as the DMK’s Assembly whip should make him a target.

Inside TVK circles, there has long been talk that investigations into alleged corruption during the previous regime would intensify after the change in government. That expectation has fuelled persistent political speculation about who may face scrutiny next.