Vijayan to 11 non-BJP CMs: ‘Come together in asking Centre to procure Covid vaccines’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday wrote to his non-BJP counterparts in 11 states, calling for a united demand that the Centre procure Covid-19 vaccines needed by the states and distribute them free of cost.

In his letter to the CMs, Vijayan said he had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, detailing the merits of the Centre taking the lead in assessing vaccine requirements of various states and floating a global tender accordingly. He said the Centre procuring vaccine would also be more cost-effective.

Wrote to 11 CMs in the spirit of Cooperative Federalism. Quite unfortunate that Centre absolves itself of its duty to procure vaccines, ensure free universal vaccination. United effort to jointly pursue our genuine demand is the need of the hour, so that Centre acts immediately. pic.twitter.com/ILvEFYSpRu — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 31, 2021

“If the burden of procuring the vaccine is left to fall entirely or even substantially on the states, their fiscal situation would be in dire straits. Fiscal strength of the states is an essential part of a healthy federal set up. If the finances of the states are hamstrung, federalism itself will be weakened and this will not augur well for a democratic polity like ours. Further, this will impede the efforts for early building of herd immunity,’’ he said.

Vijayan said vaccine manufacturers are looking to make financial gains by exploiting the scarce supply situation. Foreign pharma firms are unwilling to enter into agreements with states for procuring vaccines. India has public sector pharma firms which are capable of taking up the production of the vaccine, he said.

Vijayan said the Centre should take necessary steps to ensure that intellectual property rights, patent laws and conventions do not stand in the way of manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines, which should have the status of public good. Options like compulsory licensing should be explored by the Union Government, he added.

“When the nation is passing through the second surge, it is quite unfortunate that there appears to be an attempt by the Centre to absolve itself of its bounden duty to provide adequate supply of vaccine to the states,’’ Vijayan said.