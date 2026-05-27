‘Would new Kerala CM connive at this?’: Shashi Tharoor rejects CPM charge linking Congress to ED raids on Vijayan

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday hit back at CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas for alleging that the Congress leadership had encouraged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

In a statement posted on X, Tharoor dismissed Brittas’s allegation and said, “John, there is absolutely no evidence in support of your last sentence. The Congress government has begun its governance in a spirit of conciliation, with the outgoing CM given a place of honour at the swearing-in. The new CM (VD Satheesan) visited Pinarayi Vijayan’s home and paid his personal respects. Do you think he would connive at something like this? And from what you have seen of the Union government, do you really think they take their lead from any opposition party, in or out of the state government?”