Vijayadashami address in nagpur: In poll year, RSS chief asks Govt to bring in law for Ram temple

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the crowd at a Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on Thursday. (Twitter/@RSSorg) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the crowd at a Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on Thursday. (Twitter/@RSSorg)

Returning the spotlight on the Ayodhya issue ahead of the assembly polls in states and the Lok Sabha elections next year, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Thursday urged the government to bring in a law for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, and urged the Supreme Court, where hearing on the title suits are to resume later this month, to expedite its decision. In his customary Vijayadashami address at the RSS headquarters, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and K Alphons and Nobel laureate-activist Kailash Satyarthi were among those present, Bhagwat said: “The place of Janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place. There is an obvious gameplan of a few elements to stall the judgment by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process. It is in nobody’s interest to test the patience of the society without any reason.”

“The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view; it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country. This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Despite such machinations, the decision regarding ownership of the land should be expedited, and the Government should clear the path for construction of the grand temple through appropriate and requisite law,” he said.

On the Sabarimala row over the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine, the RSS chief said “the nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together were not taken into consideration”. “The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crores of devotees was not taken into account. The plea by a large section of women, who follow this tradition, was not heard. The legal verdict has given rise to unrest, turmoil and divisiveness in society in place of peace, stability and equality. The questions such as why only the Hindu society experiences such repeated and brazen onslaughts on its symbols of faith, obviously rise in the public mind and lead to unrest. This situation is not at all conducive for the peace and healthiness of the society,” he said.

At the RSS hqs in Nagpur where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat delivered his Vijayadashami address. Monica Chatutvedi At the RSS hqs in Nagpur where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat delivered his Vijayadashami address. Monica Chatutvedi

He said “real and complete justice is done by interweaving of the four elements in consonance, namely, the natural instincts of desire and wealth that form societal functioning; ethics that restraint such instincts, making them useful and giving through them satisfaction and happiness with pleasure; the legal system that ensures that society and families follow this discipline enshrined in these ethics; and the comprehension of values being the decisive factor in all these. The decisions taken without considering all aspects and patiently creating the mindset of the society, will neither be adopted in actual practice nor will they help in creating a new social order in tune with changing times and positions”.

On the approaching Lok Sabha elections, Bhagwat, without naming any party, said “if we have to get the verdict which will not lead to repentance, then the voters will have to rise above self, parochial feelings, petty egos of caste, language and provincial affiliations, keeping in mind that the national interest is supreme”.

“The characteristic of democratic politics is such that no one can be considered as completely right or wrong. In such a situation, non-voting or using the provision of None of the Above (NOTA) goes in favour of the one who is most ineffective. So, 100 per cent voting is essential keeping in mind national interest as supreme without getting swayed by the campaigns of all the sides…”

“Since its inception, RSS has kept itself aloof from the party politics and the politics influenced by castes and creeds and will continue to do so. But the number of Swayamsevaks spread all over the country, should fulfil their duty as citizens and stand in favour of putting their strength behind the overall national good. This is an essential task in the national interest,” he said.

Without taking names but referring to the arrest of activists arrested by Pune police and the JNU sloganeering incident, the RSS chief slammed “votaries of Urban Naxalism”. He said “an atmosphere of divergence, separatism, violence, acerbic hatred and going to the extent of fuelling anti-national sentiments is being created by exploiting… grievances. The leading faces of the groups from whom slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ emanated, have been at the forefront with their provocative speeches in such incidents at some places”.

“When the violent activities in remote forest areas were dealt with firmly, those leading and abetting violence were seen at the forefront of these agitations as votaries of Urban Naxalism. To start with, an ideological follower group is created through a network of small groups and regular contact in the student hostels. Then, by infusing rabid violent acts in small and big agitations, giving anarchical experience, the fear of law and administration and the civic discipline is being systematically eroded among those followers. On the other side, scorn and hatred is generated within the society and against the prevalent establishment and leadership…,” he said.

“To establish a new, unfamiliar, uncontrolled, outrightly biased Naxal leadership with blind followers solely committed to them is the ‘Neo-Left’ doctrine of these urban Naxals. Their cohorts, already established in social and other media, intellectual circles and other institutions, are associated with such activities from start to finish. They execute this by defending such activities through intellectual and other methods, through delusory public campaigns related to agitations, while keeping a safe distance and maintaining their so-called eminent positions. They are experts in freely using deceit and poisonous provocative language to make their vicious campaign even more potent. Treasonous activity by taking help from enemies of the nation is considered as an additional skill,” he said.

Underlining the necessity for “sanskar in the family”, Bhagwat sent the government a reminder on the new education policy. “Nowadays, the education curricula and the general atmosphere of the society almost lack these values. Time is running out in the wait for the implementation of the new education policy,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App