Vijaya Raje Scindia remembered on 99th birth anniversary, ‘a source of inspiration’ says PM

BJP Leader L.K. Advani at a function organized to celebrate Vijaya Raje Scindia 75th birth anniversary in New Delhi. Express photo by Sanjay K. Sharma BJP Leader L.K. Advani at a function organized to celebrate Vijaya Raje Scindia 75th birth anniversary in New Delhi. Express photo by Sanjay K. Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday remembered veteran politician Vijaya Raje Scindia on her 99th birth anniversary. Born in 1919, Scindia was an active member of the Jana Sangh which she joined in the late 1960s and then the Bharatiya Janata Party for years. In a tweet, Modi said, “For Karyakartas of the Jana Sangh and BJP, no words can do justice to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia’s monumental efforts to build these parties.”

Calling her a source of inspiration for several people, Modi added, ” We remember Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her Jayanti. She devoted her entire life to public service. Formidable, compassionate, always accessible to people and blessed with a futuristic vision for the nation, she is a source of inspiration for several people.”

Popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia ranked among the highest royal figures of the land. She devoted most of her life to public service and entered into electoral politics in 1957 on a Congress ticket. Later in 1967 she quit Congress and joined Bhartiya Jan Sangh. Scindia came to the forefront of the BJP leadership in 1980 when she was made one of its vice-presidents. She played a key role in propagating the party’s Ramjanmabhoomi agenda and was considered a hardliner. She remained a BJP vice-president until 1998. Scindia was also jailed during the Emergency.

For Karyakartas of the Jana Sangh and BJP, no words can do justice to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia’s monumental efforts to build these parties. She resisted the Emergency tooth and nail, overcoming all forms of intimidation, bullying and dirty tricks of those in power then. pic.twitter.com/ob1NjMzo7E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2018

We remember Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her Jayanti. She devoted her entire life to public service. Formidable, compassionate, always accessible to people and blessed with a futuristic vision for the nation, she is a source of inspiration for several people. pic.twitter.com/2REjuCJxPq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2018

The BJP government will also undertake a year-long programme to celebrate the birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia in 2019. Vijaya Raje Scindia passed away on January 25, 2001.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd