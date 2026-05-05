As Vijay makes blockbuster debut, what TVK promised: Gold for brides, Rs 4,000 per month to youth

TVK chief Vijay made a stunning electoral debut in Tamil Nadu elections with his party emerging as the single largest in the state and scripting history. With this victory, here are the promises made by the TVK chief during the election campaign.

TVK focused its campaign on its youth voters, and its platform reflected this.

Financial assistance will be provided to job-seeking youth, with Rs 4,000 per month for graduates and Rs 2,500 per month for diploma holders as part of a youth welfare initiative.

Every year, 5 lakh youth will be provided with stipend-based internship training in collaboration with private companies. Graduates will receive Rs 10,000 per month, while ITI and diploma holders will receive ₹8,000 per month, funded by the state government.

To promote youth entrepreneurship, the government will guarantee collateral-free business loans of up to Rs 25 lakh, enabling young individuals to become entrepreneurs.

Private companies employing 75% of their workforce from Tamil Nadu will receive incentives, including a 2.5% subsidy on State GST (SGST) and a 5% subsidy on electricity charges. Additionally, they will be given priority in government procurement.

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Another key focus area was woman.

A monthly assistance of ₹2,500 will be provided to all women heads of families up to the age of 60. This will exclude families of state and central government employees.

For the marriage, eight grams (one sovereign) of gold and a quality silk saree will be provided to women.

To ensure that no child drops out of school from Class 1 to Class 12, an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 will be provided to every mother or guardian.

Free travel for women will be implemented across all government bus services.

A dedicated “Rani Velu Nachiyar Force” will be established to ensure the safety and security of women. Women personnel in this force will operate in plain clothes and be equipped with body cameras, carrying out vigilance and protection duties across various locations.

Free sanitary pads will be provided to all women through public distribution points such as ration shops, as well as schools and colleges, ensuring access during essential times.

The ‘Thaai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme’ will celebrate the birth of every child in Tamil Nadu. Under this scheme, each newborn will receive a gold ring as a token of the government’s blessing.

Zero dark spots: Emergency panic buttons will be installed in all public transport vehicles, including private share autos, and connected to a 24/7 Centralized Command Center. A response and protection mechanism will be ensured within five minutes of activation. Additionally, a comprehensive CCTV network will be implemented to create “Zero Dark Spots”, ensuring no area remains unmonitored or poorly lit.

The new party also offered six free LPG cylinders and farm loan waivers.

The ruling DMK had promised appliance coupons for Rs 8,000 with monthly cash transfers for women at Rs 2,000; the ADMK offered free refrigerators, subsidised two-wheelers for women, and family cost-of-living relief worth Rs 10,000. Both parties have largely focused on women, farmers and the elderly.

The TVK promoted itself through its youth-centric platform, promising job guarantees, collateral-free startup and education loans, free laptops for government college students and monthly student stipends.

Vijay’s TVK Monday emerged as the single largest party — a rare performance by a party in its debut election. Just 11 seats short of the majority mark, Vijay is now on the lookout for coalition partners to install the first non-Dravidian government in the southern state in over 50 years.

In the historic win, TVK clinched 108 seats, leaving the ruling DMK far behind with just 59 seats. AIADMK too put up a dismal show, winning in just 47 constituencies. Chief Minister Stalin, who lost his Kolathur turf, said the party will be an exemplary opposition. The Assembly Elections 2026 witnessed a dramatic range of political mandates, with victory margins swinging from massive landslides to hair-breadth escapes across the state.