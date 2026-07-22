Amid Delhi protests, Vijay’s TVK demands scrapping NEET, bringing education under State List

TVK’s main rival in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, also reiterates its long-standing call to abolish the centralised medical entrance exam

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 01:13 PM IST
vijay-tvk-neet paper leak protestThe ruling TVK, while echoing the demand for abolishing NEET, used the moment to distinguish its position from both the Union government and its principal political rival in Tamil Nadu, the DMK. (Source: File/ Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
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As protests against irregularities in conducting NEET intensified in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) demanded not only the abolition of the centralised medical entrance exam, but also the transfer of education to the State List or an interim Special Concurrent List.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), meanwhile, reiterated its long-standing call to scrap NEET, saying only its complete abolition can end recurring controversies.

On Wednesday, former chief minister and DMK leader M K Stalin said the protests in the national capital had elevated Tamil Nadu’s long-held position into a nationwide demand. Reiterating that the DMK had opposed NEET from its inception, Stalin said his party had consistently warned that the examination was structurally prone to large-scale irregularities. He argued that the agitation should ultimately focus on one objective, the complete abolition of NEET, describing its removal as the only durable solution to recurring controversies surrounding the examination.

The statement came as protests in Delhi expanded beyond allegations of examination irregularities into a broader political confrontation over educational governance, transparency and accountability. Student groups, Opposition leaders and civil society organisations have intensified demonstrations, arguing that repeated controversies have eroded public confidence in the national entrance examination system.

TVK goes further

The ruling TVK, while echoing the demand for abolishing NEET, used the moment to distinguish its position from both the Union government and its principal political rival in Tamil Nadu, the DMK.

The party asserted in a statement that it was not merely opposing alleged irregularities in the examination but rejecting the very existence of NEET, calling for the examination itself to be abolished, and, going further, demanding that education be restored to the State List, enabling states to exercise full legislative authority over education and medical admissions.

If constitutional or procedural hurdles delayed such a move, it suggested creating a Special Concurrent List as an interim arrangement to devolve powers over education to state governments until a permanent constitutional solution could be achieved.

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The proposal reflects TVK’s broader argument that recurring controversies surrounding national entrance examinations cannot be resolved merely through administrative reforms, but require a reworking of India’s federal distribution of powers in education.

However, the statement also carried an unmistakable political message aimed at the DMK.

Without naming the party in its opening remarks, TVK accused its rivals of engaging in “fraudulent politics” by promising to abolish NEET solely to secure electoral support. It maintained that the party would never mislead voters with promises it could not constitutionally fulfil.

The statement became more direct in its closing paragraphs, accusing the DMK of appropriating the ideas, labour and struggles of others while attempting to politically target TVK. It warned that if such attacks continued, the “history of political fraud” committed by DMK would itself come under public scrutiny.

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Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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