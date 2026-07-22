Amid Delhi protests, Vijay’s TVK demands scrapping NEET, bringing education under State List

The ruling TVK, while echoing the demand for abolishing NEET, used the moment to distinguish its position from both the Union government and its principal political rival in Tamil Nadu, the DMK. (Source: File/ Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

As protests against irregularities in conducting NEET intensified in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) demanded not only the abolition of the centralised medical entrance exam, but also the transfer of education to the State List or an interim Special Concurrent List.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), meanwhile, reiterated its long-standing call to scrap NEET, saying only its complete abolition can end recurring controversies.

On Wednesday, former chief minister and DMK leader M K Stalin said the protests in the national capital had elevated Tamil Nadu’s long-held position into a nationwide demand. Reiterating that the DMK had opposed NEET from its inception, Stalin said his party had consistently warned that the examination was structurally prone to large-scale irregularities. He argued that the agitation should ultimately focus on one objective, the complete abolition of NEET, describing its removal as the only durable solution to recurring controversies surrounding the examination.