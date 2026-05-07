At Vijay’s party office, debutant MLAs, incessantly ringing phones, and one question: ‘When is govt formation?’

Inside the party office in Panaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai, the phones of the new MLAs have been ringing non-stop – mostly friends and well-wishers calling to congratulate them, but also to ask: “When will you form the government?”
“We are not in a position to tell anyone the swearing-in date. It is tough,” one of the MLAs said.
The TVK office is located close to Tamil Nadu’s IT corridor, and is not far from Mahabalipuram, where resorts are booked to house the MLAs temporarily. After spending the day at the party office, many of the MLAs head to the resorts. Most are first-time legislators.
“The party trusts its MLAs. They are sure that we will not defect. So, being at the resort is not mandatory,” an MLA said, as his voice trailed off to greet other legislators. “Vanakkam, is it okay if we go out for food?” he was heard asking.
At the office, which is a new building, not everything is in place. “There are just two big halls here. It is not a typical party office,” one of the MLAs said.
The TVK has deputed party workers at the office to ensure the MLAs are comfortable. “Many of us were ground-level workers of the party. Hence, we are disciplined on our own. We don’t ask for much,” an MLA said.
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The MLAs said there are plenty of water bottles at the office to beat the Chennai heat. “There is no food menu as such. But we are managing. It’s just for a day, right?” an MLA asked.
While the TVK shattered political expectations, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118. So far, the Congress has agreed to form an alliance with TVK, but the party has five seats.
“Everyone wants to know what is happening inside. But we are just sitting around, waiting for a call about when the oath-taking is,” an MLA said.
Despite speculation over whether the party will be able to stitch together an alliance, the mood in the TVK office remains confident. “We are not worried. We have worked a lot to win the elections. We are confident we will form the government,” an MLA said.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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