At Vijay’s party office, debutant MLAs, incessantly ringing phones, and one question: ‘When is govt formation?’

“The phones keep ringing all the time here,” says one of the new MLAs at the office of TVK, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, days after its successful Tamil Nadu Assembly poll debut.

The party won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Inside the party office in Panaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai, the phones of the new MLAs have been ringing non-stop – mostly friends and well-wishers calling to congratulate them, but also to ask: “When will you form the government?”

“We are not in a position to tell anyone the swearing-in date. It is tough,” one of the MLAs said.

The TVK office is located close to Tamil Nadu’s IT corridor, and is not far from Mahabalipuram, where resorts are booked to house the MLAs temporarily. After spending the day at the party office, many of the MLAs head to the resorts. Most are first-time legislators.