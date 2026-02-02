‘They questioned MGR’s experience’: Vijay invokes former star-turned-CM, predicts 3-sided contest in Tamil Nadu

On his TVK’s 2nd anniversary, he told supporters that only they could defeat the DMK in the coming election

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
5 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 06:30 PM IST
vijayTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay speaks during his party's third anniversary celebrations at the party headquarters, in Panaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu (PTI)
Actor-politician Vijay on Monday used the second anniversary of the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to cast it as the only force capable of defeating the ruling DMK, mocking rivals for calling him inexperienced and drawing parallels with M G Ramachandran’s early political journey.

He told supporters in Chennai that the TVK had “begun wiping the tears” of Tamil Nadu and urged them to rally behind the party’s ‘whistle’ symbol in the 2026 Assembly election.

“On our party’s second anniversary — that is, the beginning of the third year — if today we have grown into such a huge party in Tamil Nadu, it is because of you,” he told the gathered cadres. “You are my biggest strength. Our party and I stand only through the trust in you,” he said.

The speech, part gratitude and part grievance, was also about a historical comparison. Vijay spoke about 1977, when actor Ramachandran, known as MGR, launched AIADMK and faced ridicule from established politicians. “In June 1977 — I think June — revolutionary leader MGR gave an interview on the radio,” Vijay said. “While speaking, he said: ‘Seeing the seat where Perarignar Anna (DMK founder C N Annadurai) once sat now occupied by such people, I wept again and again.’ He said the movement that began to wipe those tears was the AIADMK.”

Vijay then drew a parallel with himself: “In the same way, after 2017, after 2021, when the people of Tamil Nadu looked at the condition of the state — the place where Kamarajar sat, where Anna sat, where MGR sat — seeing such people sitting there today, the people shed tears again. And today, the movement that has begun wiping those tears… is Tamilar.”

Without naming the ruling DMK at first, he cast it as the unnamed antagonist. “If we talk like this, definitely some people will get angry. We should not worry about that at all. Because getting angry is their job.”

Vijay’s critics have often called him inexperienced, a cinematic figure trying on politics. He addressed that head-on.

“Even when we entered politics, they said, ‘What experience does Vijay have? Do you know how much experience MGR had?’” he said. “It’s the same mouth that talks.”

Back then, he added, the same establishment dismissed MGR: “‘He doesn’t know politics, he only relies on glamour, just publicity…’ – same talk.” Taking a jibe at these detractors, he said, “Technology has grown and gone somewhere else. At least change your technique a little, boss.”

When opponents dredge up old charges, he said, “immediately they pull out something from 50 years ago and start rolling it out. What else does a broken drum know except to roll the old tin?”

He promised confrontation rather than retreat: “Should we stop speaking about their wrongdoings just because of that? No. We will speak. We will keep speaking. Apart from us, who will question them? Who has that courage? We alone are the true representatives of the people.”

In a line that mixed satire with provocation, he imagined rewriting a classical couplet. “In today’s digital world, if Thiruvalluvar were alive, what Thirukkural would he write about these evil forces? Let me imagine: ‘Injustice, anarchy, deceit — in all these, the DMK is first in the world.’ This is the new Kural from tomorrow.”

Vijay also tried to simplify the coming election into a three-sided contest. “On one side, our massive people’s force. On another, DMK and their alliance. Then BJP and others… Only we — this great people’s force — can defeat DMK. Only TVK can do it.”

Opinion polls that show his party as an urban phenomenon, he suggested, were out of touch. “Go street by street, house by house, and check. See how many homes have TVK.”

Poll Watch | Longing, not ideology: Why Vijay, his fans have Tamil Nadu’s bigger parties feeling anxious

He leaned on the party’s ‘whistle’ symbol as both metaphor and mascot. “Your only job is to make them vote for the whistle symbol. The rest I will take care of,” he said. “In Tamil Nadu politics, the whistleblower is TVK. When our people blow this whistle, this evil and corrupt force must scatter and run. Scatter and run!” he said.

He said opponents taunt him by saying, “Hey Vijay, come out of your house!” In response, he said, “It feels to me like they are calling out every Vijay in every house. Wait and see. On voting day, every Vijay from every home will come early in the morning with a voter ID in hand and stand in line.”

The line drew cheers. It was less policy than belonging. By the end, the message was stripped to confidence and inevitability. “I am with you. Our people are with us. What more do we need? Be confident. Good things will happen. Victory is certain.”

“Until we meet again,” he said, closing with a smile, “Thank you. Vanakkam.”

