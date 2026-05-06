Vijay stakes claim in Tamil Nadu, Governor says show me the numbers

TVK chief Vijay’s path to becoming Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister hit an unexpected pause Wednesday after Governor Rajendra Arlekar insisted that the party produce documentary proof of majority support before any invitation to form the government, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Governor’s stand has complicated the actor-politician’s fast-moving coalition calculations. TVK won 108 seats in the Assemply poll results declared Monday, but its tally is effectively 107 since Vijay will have to vacate one of the two constituencies he contested from and won. In the resulting 233-member House, the majority mark becomes 117.

On Wednesday, what initially appeared to be a political breakthrough for TVK — the Congress decision to extend the support of its five MLAs — subsequently appeared to be shutting other doors for the party.