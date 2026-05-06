Vijay stakes claim in Tamil Nadu, Governor says show me the numbers

TVK chief Vijay’s path to becoming Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister hit an unexpected pause Wednesday after Governor Rajendra Arlekar insisted that the party produce documentary proof of majority support before any invitation to form the government, The Indian Express has learnt.
The Governor’s stand has complicated the actor-politician’s fast-moving coalition calculations. TVK won 108 seats in the Assemply poll results declared Monday, but its tally is effectively 107 since Vijay will have to vacate one of the two constituencies he contested from and won. In the resulting 233-member House, the majority mark becomes 117.
On Wednesday, what initially appeared to be a political breakthrough for TVK — the Congress decision to extend the support of its five MLAs — subsequently appeared to be shutting other doors for the party.
The Congress formally offered support on the condition that Vijay keep “communal forces” and NDA allies out of the proposed arrangement. The understanding, sources said, also included broader political coordination for upcoming local body elections, Rajya Sabha contests and the next Lok Sabha polls.
That commitment appears to have altered the calculations of parties in the NDA camp. Senior leaders in AIADMK (47 MLAs), Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK (4 MLAs) and T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK (1 MLA), who until Wednesday morning had maintained informal but ambiguous lines of communication with TVK intermediaries, have now begun distancing themselves from the possibility of supporting a Vijay-led government.
Sources in several NDA allies told The Indian Express that the Congress-TVK understanding had fundamentally changed the situation. Two NDA insiders indicated that “Delhi” had conveyed that alliance parties should not facilitate a TVK government backed by Congress.
That has left Vijay in a tightening arithmetic trap. With Congress’s five MLAs on board, he still requires support from at least five more legislators.
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Even as the search for numbers continues, TVK intermediaries are learnt to have reached out to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, with two MLAs, and PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss. Sections within AIADMK are also said to be reassessing options amid fears that a prolonged deadlock could trigger defections or fresh political realignments.
Sources in VCK indicated that the party could formally announce support on Thursday, potentially adding two seats. Even then, TVK would remain short by three MLAs. The CPI (2 MLAs) has deferred a decision pending a high-level meeting on May 8, while sources i n the CPM (2 MLAs) said the party leadership was still deliberating internally. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also reportedly in touch with Left leaders as efforts continued to stabilise the numbers.
The immediate disruption, however, came from Raj Bhavan. During his meeting with Vijay, the Governor is learnt to have reiterated that any claim to form the government must be accompanied by a list demonstrating support from at least 117 MLAs.
“During their exchange, the Governor reminded Vijay that he had already conveyed during an earlier phone conversation that documentary proof of majority support would be essential,” said TVK sources. Raj Bhavan sources indicated that the Governor is expected to leave for Kerala on Thursday.
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The development has effectively derailed TVK’s plan of a quick swearing-in ceremony on Thursday or Friday, where Vijay and three or four senior colleagues would take oath before seeking two weeks to prove majority on the Assembly floor.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More