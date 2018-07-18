PM Narendra Modi’s Gujarat visit postponed due to heavy rains in state

The Prime Minister was scheduled to attend three public functions in Junagadh, Dharampur of Valsad and Gandhinagar. (File) The Prime Minister was scheduled to attend three public functions in Junagadh, Dharampur of Valsad and Gandhinagar. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on July 20 has been postponed due to heavy rain in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, said a senior government officer on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to attend three public functions in Junagadh, Dharampur of Valsad and Gandhinagar. “Due to heavy rain especially in Saurashtra, PM’s visit has been postponed. New date will be declared once an intimation in that regard comes from the Prime Minister’s Office,” said a senior government officer.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday made an aerial survey of flood-affected areas as rain fury continued for the second day on Tuesday.

Rupani, however, could not fly to Gir Somnath in the morning due to bad weather in the rain-affected district. Eventually, he and chief secretary JN Singh took off in a helicopter in the afternoon and made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

The CM was scheduled to land in Somnath to hold a meeting with district officials and review the situation. But due to inclement weather, his chopper could not land there. Subsequently, Rupani’s helicopter landed at Jetpur town of Rajkot district and from there, the CM headed for Veraval by road.

Rupani held a meeting with officers of Gir Somnath district late on Tuesday evening and instructed them to take all measures to mitigate the flood situation.

“Gir Gadhda, Una and Kodinar talukas have received very heavy rain and 850 to 900 people have to be evacuated. The heavy rain has caused flooding in 15 villages of the district. Four of these villages are heavily flooded. But thankfully, this district has recorded only one death so far,” the CM said while addressing media persons after the meeting.

Chief Secretary JN Singh and K Kailashnathan, principal secretary, were also present at the meeting in Somnath.

Rupani also said that the PMs proposed visit to Gujarat on July 20 has also been cancelled. He added that he has also cancelled the weekly Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday. “We have cancelled the Cabinet meeting so that ministers can visit their respective areas and solve problems of people.”

