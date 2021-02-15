Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday following an RTPCR test. He is admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad and is currently stable.

On Sunday, Rupani, who was campaigning for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections, fell unconscious at the third venue of his rally, while addressing the gathering. BJP leader and former mayor of Vadodara, Dr Jigeesha Seth, rushed to Rupani’s aid and helped stablise him, while a medical team rushed him to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad from Vadodara airport. BJP state president CR Paatil told reporters that Rupani had been running a fever for the past few days and campaigning despite requests from party leaders to take a break.

As per the hospital bulletin, updating about the chief minister’s health condition, a series of tests were conducted, following Rupani’s hospital admission, including ECG, 2-D ECHO, blood test – all of which reflected normal levels. However, RTPCR test report received on Monday morning showed Rupani to be positive for the viral infection, for which he is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“His (CM Rupani’s) symptoms are mild and HRCT Thorax (chest scan), IL-6 (indicator for inflammation), D-dimer (indicator for blood clotting) and oxygen saturation are normal and his condition is stable,” stated the bulletin issued by Dr RK Mehta, director at UNICMRC.