Vijay Rupani reviews Covid situation in Patan: ‘5,000 tests daily, 500 beds soon’

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was in Patan in north Gujarat on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation, announced 500 beds would be arranged for Covid-19 patients in the district soon.

Until Saturday, the district has witnessed a total of 5,376 infections and 53 fatalities. To ramp up testing, Rupani said, a new equipment has been provided to the district that can produce RT-PCR test report within six hours. The CM added that directions have been issued to conduct 5,000 tests daily as well.

“Arrangements have been made in Patan district to do daily 5,000 coronavirus tests. Additionally, containment zones will be increased in areas where positive cases have been reported and instructions have been given to strictly implement containment zone,” an official communique quoted Rupani.

The CM was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan and Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi during the visit.

The official release stated there was enough stock of Remdesivir injections in the government hospitals. “Between April 1 and 10, government has supplied 1,80,000 Remdesivir injections to pharmacists and 1,05,000 Remdesivir injections have been distributed through government hospitals. In just 10 days, the government has provided stock of more than 2.80 lakh Remdesivir injections. From today, selling of Remdesivir injection has restarted by Cadila company,” the communique added.

Quoting the CM, the release stated that arrangements have been made for 50,000 injections in Ahmedabad, 25,000 each for Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. Also, it added, to meet with additional requirement for the injection, the state government has placed order for three lakh Remdesivir injections.

The CM also stated that Gujarat is the top state in the country which has made maximum arrangement for Remdesivir injections. He appealed people to buy the injection only if it is needed, so that there is no shortage of the same.

Rupani stated arrangements have been made to ensure people get enough oxygen, Remdesivir injections and beds. “In last 10 days, the state government has made arrangements for 15,000 new beds for people to get treatment. Orders have also been given to the (officials) concerned to ensure that people get treatment in private hospitals as well,” the release stated.

The CM congratulated voluntary organisations in Patan district which have started Covid Care Centre for mild symptomatic patients.