Vijay Rupani, Pravin Togadia welcome Babri demolition verdict

Vijay Rupani, Pravin Togadia .

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Wednesday, welcomed the judgment of a special CBI court in Lucknow acquitting the 32 accused in the demolition of Babri Masjid case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati, and said that the truth always triumphs.

An official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the then Congress government had acted with prejudice and falsely implicated saints and political leaders as well as Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders in the case.

“The truth always triumphs. The entire nationalist and dharma-premi population of the country welcomes this judgement,” the statement quoted Rupani as saying.

The CMO’s statement added that the judgement has come late, but eventually the truth has prevailed and that all nationalist and religious leaders who were not involved have been acquitted by the court.

Former VHP leader and fou-nder president of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia also welcomed the decision. “I welcome the decision by the CBI court. Those who were accused have gotten justice along with the Hindu community. So many governments have come and gone… The case of CBI was false and if any government would have withdrawn the case, then these (accused senior leaders) wouldn’t have had to go to court at such an old age. I would have been happier had Ashok Singhal been alive today. There was no pre-planned conspiracy, five lakh karsevaks had arrived and in a few hours, the disputed structure was gone (sic). I am confident that the CBI will not appeal the judgement of the court now,” said Togadia.

When asked about the observation by Supreme Court on Ram Temple, that the “demolition of Babri mosque was an unlawful act and the Muslim community must be provided restitution,” Togadia said, “First of all, there was no mosque in the first place but a temple, so there is no ground for compensation to the Muslim community. The CBI court has said that there was no conspiracy and the case has ended according to me.(sic).”

