Vijay Rupani. (File) Vijay Rupani. (File)

The third meeting of the Island Development Authority of Gujarat was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. In the meeting, it was resolved to convert Pirotan island into a tourist attraction for nature-related activities in the state, in addition to forming the Beyt Dwarka Island Development Authority for the complete development of the location.

An official release from the state government said that officials also discussed ways to implement tourism-related development at these islands, while maintaining ancient cultural heritage, at the cost of Rs 108 crore.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda, Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, among other top officials.

With a coastline of 1,600 kilometre, Gujarat has around 144 islands and the state government has formed the Island Development Authority vijaqy rupanifor maintenance of national security and promoting tourist and other economic activities.

Intense discussions were also held regarding access to Pirotan island during high tide and low tide. The CM instructed concerned departments to coordinate among themselves to make the Dwarka ITI Centre functional as a marine skill training centre, so that local youths may get employment in local tourism-related activities.

