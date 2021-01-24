Vijay Rupani: Gujarat has a special relation with Subhas Chandra Bose

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Gujarat has a special relationship with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was speaking at a function in Surat’s Haripura village Saturday to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. State BJP president C R Paatil was also present at the function.

“In 2009, the then chief minister Narendra Modi had also visited Haripura village and unveiled the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. Gujarat has special relations with Bose. At Haripura village, Bose was made the president of Congress party in 1938… Bose had sat in one of the 51 bullock carts which reached the Haripura. Similarly, today, the local residents have made arrangements of 51 bullock carts and I sat in one of them and reached the statue of Bose and later we garlanded it,” Rupani said.

He added the history of Subhas Chandra Bose had been side-tracked by the Congress government.