Vijay Rupani grants permission for Surat’s Draft Development Plan 2035

Vijay Rupani. (File)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday granted permission for Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA)’s Draft Development Plan 2035, for the well-planned growth of the city.

A press release issued by the state government stated that with the clearance, close to 850 hectares of land will be available for the development.

Following the clearance, the land of 50 sq km area on both sides of the one kilometer-long stretch between Kamrej and Palasana in Surat district, on the National Highway number 48, will now be available for residential and commercial development.

The clearance will also give boost to projects like bullet train and metro railway at Kamrej to Palansa corridor and Antroli high speed corridor.

The proposed industrial growth corridor suggested in the development plan at Hazira area in Surat city, will also give boost for the well-planned industrial development.

Apart from this, it would open up new employment opportunities. In this new zoning area, particularly in high density corridor, town planning schemes would be planned on priority basis, the release said.

