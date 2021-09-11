The three BJP chief ministers who resigned before Vijay Rupani in recent months

Vijay Rupani became the fourth Chief Minister to put in his papers this year. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had resigned and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand — Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat — had also stepped down.

BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka

Ending months of speculation, BS Yediyurappa handed over his resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot in July.

“There has been no coercion from anyone in Delhi. I voluntarily decided to resign on the occasion of the second anniversary of the government. No one has compelled me to resign — neither the PM, the (BJP) national president (J P Nadda) or (Home Minister) Amit Shah. I am leaving with the dream of bringing the BJP back to power again,” Yediyurappa said after stepping.

Thanking Modi, Shah and Nadda, Yediyurappa said, “They have not given any position to anyone who has crossed 75 years of age but out of respect they allowed me to remain in office as CM for two years. I will remain in politics and will work together with others to bring the BJP to power again. I am not retiring from politics. The party has given me a lot of position and power. Probably no other leader has been given so many benefits by the BJP.”

Yediyurappa had become the Chief Minister for a fourth time in July 2019 after toppling the 14-month JD(S)-Congress coalition government by triggering the defection of 17 MLAs. After his resignation, Basavaraj Bommai took over as the next Karnataka CM.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand

In March this year, nine days before completion of four years at the head of a BJP government in Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as Chief Minister Tuesday, saying the time had come to pass on the baton.

Asked about the reason for his resignation, Rawat said: “Yeh samuhik nirnay hota hai aur iska bahut acchha jawab aapko Delhi jaana padega uske liye (A collective decision is made. And for an appropriate answer, you will have to go to Delhi).”

Speaking of his past association with the RSS and the BJP, Rawat expressed gratitude to the BJP for giving him an opportunity to serve Uttarakhand as Chief Minister for four years.

“Party discussed and collectively took a decision that I should hand over this opportunity to somebody else. Nine days are left for completion of four years (of his government),” he said.

Tirat Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand

Less than four months later, Tirath Singh Rawat, who had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as the CM, also resigned.

Speaking to mediapersons after submitting his resignation, Rawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for trusting him with the post. “Considering the constitutional crisis… I found it appropriate to resign,” he said.

He had to step down as time was running out for him to be elected — Rawat was an MP and had to win a bypoll to continue to be the CM.

Holding the bypoll became difficult due to the Covid curbs which were in place then. Moreover, as per the Representation of the People Act, a by-election for a seat should not be held if the term of a House is less than a year. Uttarakhand goes to polls next year.

Tirath Singh Rawat’s term as Uttarakhand Chief Minister — that lasted just 114 days — was riddled with controversies over his remarks.

Four days after he was sworn in, Rawat, at an event in Haridwar, compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Rama and Krishna and said that Modi will be admired like Ram and Krishna in the future. He further said that in modern times, world leaders queue up for their turn to get a photo clicked with Modi unlike previously when Indian PM and President had been standing away and could not move around.

Two days later, during a workshop organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Rawat contended that women wearing ripped jeans send out a wrong message to society and children.

In Nainital, on March 21, Rawat said that people with fewer “units (family members)” had ended up getting less government rations during the Covid-19 lockdown as compared to those who “reproduced 20”, creating “jealousy”, saying it was their fault for not reproducing enough. Praising PM Modi’s efforts in tackling Covid-19, compared it to America’s, which he said had “enslaved” India for “200 years”. The entire speech, which was shown live on Rawat’s personal Facebook account, was later taken down.

On Saturday, Rupani resigned as the Gujarat CM, saying this is an “opportunity” for the party’s new leadership to take over. However, Congress said BJP has made Rupani a “scapegoat” to “hide its mismanagement during the pandemic” in Gujarat. AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said that if it has to change the CM after the party being in power in the state for 27 years in Gujarat, it shows that BJP is in a “poor state”.